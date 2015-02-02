MUMBAI Feb 2 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
said on Monday it had applied for a permit to operate
a payments bank and that the country's top lender State Bank of
India will take an up to 30 percent stake in the
venture if it wins a permit.
Monday is the deadline for companies to apply for permits
for the so-called payments banks and small finance banks. The
central bank is awarding the permits to further financial
inclusion in a country where nearly half the population does not
have access to formal banking system.
Controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the energy
company has expanded in to areas including retail and
telecommunication over the past years.
