NEW DELHI Jan 3 Indian utility Reliance
Power, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is in
talks with energy major Royal Dutch Shell to jointly
set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to secure supplies
for its gas-fired power plant, a person with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
Earlier on Tuesday, The Economic Times reported the two
companies were in talks to jointly set up an LNG terminal.
"Reliance Power keeps exploring various business
opportunities. The company would not like to comment on specific
business proposal," the utility said in an e-mail response to
Reuters.
A Shell India spokeswoman did not respond to phone calls
seeking comment.
Reliance Power is holding talks with Shell to form a joint
venture in which the two companies will hold equal stake and
Kakinada port in the southern Andhra Pradesh state will own a
minority stake, the source with knowledge of the matter said.
The proposed venture will likely invest 30 billion
rupees($564.92 million) to set up an LNG terminal at Kakinada on
India's east coast and would import and supply gas initially to
Reliance Power's 2400-megawatt, gas-fired plant in Andhra
Pradesh, slated to come onstream in 2012, the source said.
India's gas-based power plants are facing uncertainty over
fuel supply as gas output from the D6 block operated by Reliance
Industries, off India's east coast, has declined,
forcing power producers to look for other substitutes.
Shares in Reliance Power, valued at $3.7 billion, ended up
3.57 percent at 72.45 rupees on Tuesday in a Mumbai market that
gained 2.72 percent.
($1 = 53.1050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)