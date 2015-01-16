* Q3 net profit 50.85 bln rupees vs 52.70 bln estimates
* Consolidated revenue down more than a fifth
* Gross refining margin $7.3/barrel versus $7.6/barrel
(Adds CFO comments)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, Jan 16 India's Reliance Industries
posted a sharper than expected fall in quarterly net
profit, the first such drop in more than two years, due to a
plunge in global oil prices and said market volatility remained
challenging.
A near 60 percent drop in crude oil since June has led to
inventory losses and tepid interest from buyers, Reliance said
in a statement on Friday, hitting the company's flagship
refining operations.
Reliance Co-Chief Financial Officer Alok Agarwal said the
quarter ended Dec. 31, its fiscal third, was a tough quarter for
Reliance since most of its products are affected by fluctuations
in crude prices. It was the first quarterly drop in net profit
since October 2012.
"As we look ahead, the volatility and nervousness in the
market is still there," Agarwal said on a live video feed on the
company's YouTube channel.
The company's gross refining margin, or profit from each
barrel of crude oil refined, fell to $7.3 per barrel in the
quarter ended on Dec. 31, down from $7.6 per barrel a year ago,
Reliance said.
However, Reliance said it continued to see steady product
cracks in refining and earnings in the next fiscal year starting
in April would get a boost from major expansion projects planned
across its businesses coming on stream.
"We continued to advance our refining and petrochemicals
business capital investments, which will come to fruition over
the next 4-6 quarters," chairman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest
man, said in a statement.
PROFIT MISSES ESTIMATES
Net profit was 50.85 billion rupees ($822 million) in the
December quarter on a standalone basis, down 7.7 percent from
55.11 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts, on an average,
expected it to post profit of 52.70 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Sales for the quarter fell in the company's petrochemicals,
refining, and oil and gas businesses, pushing consolidated
revenue down by more than a fifth to 963.30 billion rupees.
Reliance, which operates the world's largest refinery
complex in western Gujarat state, has been investing heavily in
consumer-facing areas like retail and telecoms to expand beyond
refining and petrochemicals.
The retail business, which posted its first annual profit
last year, posted a 19 percent jump in sales. Reliance has been
dogged by concerns about large investments in its yet to be
launched telecoms unit, Reliance Jio.
Agarwal declined to comment on the venture.
($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Jane Merriman and David Evans)