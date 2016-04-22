* Says made small purchases from Iran in Q4
* Q4 net profit 73.98 bln rupees vs estimated 69.48 bln
rupees
* Q4 gross refining margin rises to $10.8/bbl
MUMBAI, April 22 Reliance Industries Ltd
, India's biggest oil refiner, said it is looking to
buy more crude from Iran as the company seeks to rebuild ties to
benefit from shorter shipping distances.
The company had made small purchases from Iran in the
current quarter and was currently engaged in talks for bigger
supplies, indicating that it could also get into a long-term
supply contract, said V Srikanth, Reliance's joint chief
financial officer.
"We have had engagements with Iran before the sanctions and
they have grades of crude that are attractive to us from where
we are," Srikanth said at a news conference on Friday.
India is set to import at least 400,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of Iranian oil in the year from April 1, with refiners
looking to ramp up purchases after the sanctions targeting
Tehran ended in January, sources had told Reuters.
Iran was India's second biggest oil supplier before economic
sanctions aimed at Iran's nuclear programme hampered its trade
relations. Now, Indian buyers are being drawn back to Iran in
part by freight discounts that increase as more barrels are
purchased.
The comments came as Reliance posted its biggest quarterly
profit in over eight years on better margins in the company's
core refining and petrochemical business.
Reliance, controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani,
reported an estimate-topping net profit of 73.98 billion rupees
($1.11 billion) for the Jan-March period -- its highest
quarterly profit since December 2007.
The gross refining margin on each barrel of crude processed
was $10.80 a barrel, up from $10.1 per barrel a year ago,
Reliance said.
Srikanth said the company will be able to sustain margins at
above $10 -- one of the highest among global refiners -- in the
current financial year.
NEW VENTURES
Reliance, which still gets 95 percent of its profit from oil
and petrochemicals, has been aggressively spending in recent
years, making forays into retail and telecom and last month
launched an e-commerce company.
Reliance's Jio telecom business is expected to roll out the
country's largest 4G mobile network when it launches later this
year.
The company said it has already spent 1.2 trillion rupees
towards setting up a pan-India telecom network and will be
spending another 300 billion rupees.
Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Reliance Jio said the
company will expand its internal customer base for Jio's telecom
service to 2 million people from the current half a million
people and will launch full service by the end of the year.
The company launched its telecom service for employees and
business partners in December but has so far shied away from
disclosing a date of a commercial launch which has been delayed
for over a year.
($1 = 66.5408 Indian rupees)
