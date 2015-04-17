* Consolidated net profit up 8.5 pct to 63.81 bln rupees
* Gross refining margin $10.1/barrel vs $9.3/barrel
(Releads with shale, adds segment details)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian conglomerate Reliance
Industries Ltd warned investors to expect slower
growth from its U.S. shale assets in the near term as a slump in
oil prices prompts spending cuts.
However, the company posted better than expected fourth
quarter profits on Friday, led by strong growth in margins at
its core refining business.
Reliance, also dogged by falling production at its domestic
oil and gas business, said it would focus on cutting costs in
its shale operations in light of a "challenged" market outlook.
The prospect of another plunge in crude prices
after two months of relative stability has prompted
expectations that shale oil producers could go for another round
of spending cuts.
Reliance has invested $8.1 billion in three shale
joint-ventures in the United States. Shale represents just a
fraction of Reliance's overall profit, but is an important part
of the firm's upstream business which has struggled at home.
Investments to expand capacity at Reliance's core refining
and petrochemicals businesses, however, helped the company post
a 8.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter
ended March 31. Its financial year runs to the end of March.
The company's gross refining margin, or the profit it makes
from each barrel of crude oil refined, hit an eight quarter high
of $10.1 in the three months, compared with $9.3 in the same
period a year earlier.
The refining business at Reliance, which operates the
world's largest refinery, accounted for over 70 percent of the
company's gross turnover in the year ended March 2015, dwarfing
its activities in telecoms, retail and upstream oil and gas.
Excluding its non-energy businesses, Reliance reported an 11
percent rise in standalone quarterly net profit to 62.43 billion
rupees, beating average analyst expectations of 58.74 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from the company's retail business, which posted its
first annual profit in the previous fiscal year after six years
of losses, rose almost a third.
The company, which has spent close to $12 billion in its
yet-to-be-launched fourth generation telecoms ventures --
Reliance Jio, said it had made significant progress in building
the physical network infrastructure towards the unit's rollout.
It is widely expected to launch commercial services later
this year.
Shares of Reliance, the second-largest Indian company by
market value, closed fractionally lower ahead of the results on
Friday, while the benchmark index ended down 0.78 percent.
($1 = 62.3400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Keith Weir)