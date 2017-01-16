MUMBAI Jan 16 India's oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd beat analysts'
estimates to post a 10 percent increase in third-quarter
standalone net profit, bolstered by higher margins in its core
business.
Standalone net profit rose to 80.22 billion rupees ($1.18
billion) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 72.96 billion
rupees reported a year earlier, Reliance, controlled by India's
richest man Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 78.5
billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
On a consolidated basis, which includes its telecom, retail
and U.S. shale gas operations, its net profit came in at 75.67
billion rupees.
($1 = 68.0999 Indian rupees)
