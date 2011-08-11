UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MUMBAI Aug 11 India's Reliance Infrastructure on Thursday said consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter rose 8 percent, beating market expectations as it secured new road projects in Asia's third largest economy.
The Mumbai-based firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported net profit of 4.05 billion rupees ($89.5 million) for the quarter ended in June compared with a profit of 3.75 billion rupees a year ago.
A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit for the quarter at 3.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Reliance Infra started out as a power distributor in India's financial capital, but has transformed itself into a complete infrastructure player as India looks spend $1 trillion between 2012 and 2017 to revamp its roads, railways and ports.
Shares in the company, valued at $2.7 billion, have fallen 44 percent so far in 2011, compared with an 18 percent drop in India's benchmark index . ($1 = 45.255 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders