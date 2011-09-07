MUMBAI, Sept 7 Reliance Industries ,
India's largest listed firm, has hired a senior banker from
Rothschild in India to head its in-house acquisition team,
sources said on Wednesday, as the energy major looks to bolster
its presence in key businesses.
Navin Wadhwani is joining Reliance, India's largest listed
firm, from Rothschild, where he was a managing director in the
investment banking division, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
A Reliance spokesman declined to comment, while Rothschild
was not immediately available to comment.
Reliance, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani,
the world's ninth-richest man, has interests in refining, oil
and gas exploration, petrochemicals and retail, and has been
looking to expand into telecom and financial services.
"It's a clear indication that the company is seriously
looking at M&A to grow its businesses," said Jagannadham
Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global, referring to the
hiring.
"The company has huge cash balance and the BP deal has also
bolstered their cash position. The market has been expecting
them to do a multi-billion dollar acquisition for some time," he
said.
In February, Reliance agreed to sell a stake in 23 of its
oil and gas blocks, including some in the KG basin, to BP in a
$7.2 billion deal.
Analysts have said the deal would help Reliance expand its
deepsea exploration and development off India's east coast, and
also give it financial muscle to buy shale gas assets in the
United States.
As of March 31, Reliance's cash and cash equivalents were
at $9.5 billion.
In June, Reliance said it would buy Bharti Enterprises'
stakes in two insurance joint ventures with France's AXA
to build on moves beyond its core energy business.
It bought telecoms business Infotel Broadband in a $1
billion deal in 2010 and in August 2010, it bought a stake in
hotel chain EIH Ltd , which runs the luxury Oberoi and
Trident hotels.
Reliance struck three shale gas joint ventures in the
United States last year, including a $1.7 billion deal with
Atlas Energy to own 40 percent of its Marcellus Shale
operations in the eastern United States.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)