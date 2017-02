SINGAPORE Oct 7 India's Reliance Industries has bought an extra 600,000 barrels of crude from Saudi Aramco for October, a trade source said.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat, has bought additional volumes of Arab Light for lifting on Oct. 26, the source said. The refiner normally buys about 230,000-240,000 barrels per day of Saudi oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Manash Goswami Editing by Clarence Fernandez)