* Reliance buys extra 600,000 barrels of Saudi crude

* Buys additional barrels after Shell cancels lifting

* Reliance normally buys 230,000-240,000 bpd of Saudi crude (Adds trader's comment, details)

By Nidhi Verma

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 India's Reliance Industries has bought an extra 600,000 barrels of crude from Saudi Aramco for October, a trade source said, soaking up some barrels Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) didn't lift because of a fire at its Singapore refinery.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat, bought additional volumes of Arab Light for lifting on Oct. 26, the source said. It normally buys about 230,000-240,000 barrels per day of Saudi oil.

Shell Singapore cancelled the lifting of four million barrels of Saudi Arab Light crude for October loading after a fire forced the company to shut down its largest refinery.

Reliance did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The move to take in extra supplies for October may help Reliance cut oil processing costs as the Kingdom has raised the grade's export price for November to a record high.

"Their official selling price is so high, it's not economical to request for more barrels for November," a trader with a Southeast Asian refiner said. The trader said his company had enough supplies for October.

Other Asian refiners haven't bought any extra volumes of Saudi crude for October, refinery sources said.

Saudi Arabia raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude for customers in Asia, who buy more than half its exports, to a record premium to Oman/Dubai prices.

Yet, strong refining margins and expectations of high demand for heating fuel during winter are likely to keep Asian refineries operating at high rates. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Cho Mee Young in SEOUL and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)