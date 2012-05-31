(Adds details)
NEW DELHI May 31 India's Reliance Power
and Kakinada Seaports along with Royal Dutch Shell
will jointly set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal on India's east coast to meet local gas demand, the
companies said in a joint statement.
The terminal will help Reliance Power, controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani, secure fuel supplies for its 2,400
megawatt (MW) gas-fired project at Samalkot in the southern
Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Reliance's plant and another 5,000 MW power project are
almost ready in India but can't operate because of a local gas
shortage.
India's gas-based plants are facing uncertainty over supply
as output from the D6 block off India's east coast operated by
Reliance Industries has sharply declined, forcing
power producers to look for substitutes.
The joint venture company plans to set up an LNG terminal
with an initial capacity of up to 5 million tonnes per annum by
2014 at Kakinada deepwater port in Andhra Pradesh, the statement
said. Kakinada Seaports operates the Kakinada deepwater port.
Shell already controlls and operates LNG import terminal in
the western Indian state of Gujarat.
The statement didn't disclose the stake of each partner or
the proposed investment in setting up the LNG terminal.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Will Waterman)