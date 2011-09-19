NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's Reliance Industries , owner of the world's biggest refining complex, said on Monday it will shut a light cycle oil (LCO) hydrocracker and a vacuum gas oil (VGO) hydrotreater at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) export focussed refinery for about four weeks for maintenance.

Reliance operates two refineries with a combined capacity to process 1.24 million bpd oil at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state.

This will be the first ever shutdown of units at the refinery, commissioned in December 2008.

Reliance said in a statement the LCO unit would be shut from Monday while VGO unit would remain offline from Friday.

A VGO hydrotreater removes sulphur and nitrogen content from heavy feedstock to produce feed for units like fluid catalytic crackers, which produce value added products like liquefied petroleum gas and gasoline. The LCO hydrotreater converts LCO -- a low quality diesel fuel blending component -- into naphtha and lighter products. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)