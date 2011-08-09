BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help
* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis
NEW DELHI Aug 9 Reliance Communications , India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, on Tuesday said it has launched a tablet computer priced at 12,999 rupees ($288).
The 7-inch tablet that runs on Google's Android operating system is manufactured by China's ZTE Corp , but will be sold under Reliance's brand name, said Mahesh Prasad, president of Reliance Comm.
The tablet works on both 3G and Wi-fi networks, Reliance Comm said in a statement. ($1=45.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
