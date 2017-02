NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's Reliance Industries , owner of the world's biggest refining complex, is not considering acquiring the U.S. refiner, Valero Energy , the Indian company said in a statement on Monday.

"...Reliance wishes to dispel the rumors and announce that it is not in discussions with Valero nor otherwise considering an acquisition of Valero," the statement added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)