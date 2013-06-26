UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
June 26 India's Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it would apply for a licence to enter mainstream banking in the country, in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Nippon Life Insurance of Japan .
The two Japanese firms plan to own between 4 percent and 5 percent stakes each in the proposed bank, while Reliance Capital will be the promoter, said the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.
The Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines in February allowing any type of company to set up a bank, seeking to improve access to banking services.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.