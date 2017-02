MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval to sell 26 percent in its insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance .

The deal, which values Reliance Life Insurance, at $2.6 billion, is likely to close in the next few weeks, it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Reliance Capital had said it had signed an agreement with the Japanese company to explore strategic tie-ups in finance, initially in the asset management and private equity businesses of the Indian group. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)