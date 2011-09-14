(Adds Nippon Life comment, background)

MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval to sell a 26 percent stake in its insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance .

The deal, which values Reliance Life Insurance at $2.6 billion, is likely to close in the next few weeks, it said in a statement.

"It's true that (the deal) got an in-principle approval from India's insurance regulator. Our understanding is that the regulator will give final approval following approval from India's central bank," Nippon Life spokesman Akira Tsuzuki said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Capital had said it had signed an agreement with the Japanese company to explore strategic tie-ups in finance, initially in the asset management and private equity businesses of the Indian group.

Privately held Nippon Life, Japan's largest life insurer by assets, and its rivals are looking to Asia for alliances and acquisitions as their home market shrinks due to an ageing population.

In July, Tokio Marine , Japan's second-largest property-casualty insurer, started a life insurance joint venture with Edelweiss Capital in India, hoping to tap the country's strong economic growth. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI and Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO; Editing by Chris Gallagher)