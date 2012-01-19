BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 19 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance will buy a 26 percent stake in the asset management business of Reliance Capital for 14.5 billion rupees ($290 million), the Indian financial group said on Thursday.
The deal values Reliance Capital Asset Management at about 56 billion rupees, the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said in a statement to the stock exchanges. ($1=50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10