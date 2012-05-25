MUMBAI May 25 Canada's Intact Insurance and German insurer HDI-Gerling International Holdings have emerged as top contenders to buy 26 percent stake in the non-life insurance business of India's Reliance Capital, the Mint reported on Friday.

The deal could be valued around 15 billion rupees ($268 million), the newspaper said, quoting two people with direct knowledge of the matter. UBS India has been appointed advisors to Reliance General, it said.

Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has been looking to sell minority stakes in its key businesses to cut the group's? debt. Last year, its CEO said the company was in talks with potential partners to sell 26 percent stake in the general insurance business.

The prospective Canadian bidder is part of Toronto-based Intact Financial Corp, while HDI-Gerling is a unit of Germany's third-largest insurer, Talanx.

Media reports have also named Travelers Companies and Samsung Fire and Marine among potential buyers.

Earlier this year, Nippon Life Insurance agreed to pay $290 million for a 26 percent stake in Reliance Capital's asset management unit.

The Japanese company also owns 26 percent in Reliance's life insurance business, acquired last year for $680 million.

A Reliance Capital spokesman declined to comment. Officials at Intact and HDI-Gerling could not be reached outside regular business hours. ($1 = 56 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)