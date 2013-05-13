NEW DELHI May 13 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, expects capital expenditure of 15 billion rupees ($274 million) for the year to March 2014, a senior company executive told analysts on a conference call.

Reliance Communications last Friday reported a smaller-than-expected 8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, helped by a one-off gain. ($1 = 54.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)