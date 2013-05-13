Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI May 13 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, expects capital expenditure of 15 billion rupees ($274 million) for the year to March 2014, a senior company executive told analysts on a conference call.
Reliance Communications last Friday reported a smaller-than-expected 8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, helped by a one-off gain. ($1 = 54.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)