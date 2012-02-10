NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Reliance Communications said its net debt as at end-December rose to $6.9 billion from $6.5 billion at end-September.

Earlier on Thursday, it reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit to 1.86 billion rupees ($38 million), weighed down by its heavy debt load.

($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)