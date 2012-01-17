Jan 17 Reliance Communications,
India's second-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said
on Tuesday it has tied up refinancing for outstanding foreign
currency convertible bonds of $1.18 billion.
The debt-laden firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani,
said in a statement, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, China Development Bank Corporation and
Export Import Bank of China and other banks were funding the
refinancing.
Reliance Communications said the it would benefit from the
refinancing at an interest cost of about 5 percent and loan
maturity of 7 years.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)