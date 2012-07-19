BRIEF-MuleSoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 mln
* Mulesoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 million - SEC filing
July 19 The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications has extended to Friday the institutional bookbuilding period for its up to $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO, IFR reported on Thursday.
The institutional offer for GTI Trust opened on July 9 and was originally due to close on Monday. It was later extended to Thursday.
The listing date for the business trust is now targeted for July 30, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
A sovereign fund from the Middle East and a Singapore-based institutional investor "have shown a significant interest" in the deal, IFR said, citing an unnamed source. (Reporting by S. Anuradha in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing