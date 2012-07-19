July 19 The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications has extended to Friday the institutional bookbuilding period for its up to $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO, IFR reported on Thursday.

The institutional offer for GTI Trust opened on July 9 and was originally due to close on Monday. It was later extended to Thursday.

The listing date for the business trust is now targeted for July 30, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

A sovereign fund from the Middle East and a Singapore-based institutional investor "have shown a significant interest" in the deal, IFR said, citing an unnamed source. (Reporting by S. Anuradha in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tony Munroe)