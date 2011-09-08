MUMBAI, Sept 8 Reliance Communications , India's No 2 mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said on Thursday it received an order worth 14 billion rupees ($303 million) for building and maintaining a data center for HDFC Bank .

The contract with HDFC Bank, the country's No. 3 lender, is for 15 years, Reliance Communications said in a statement.

Reliance Communications shares rose as much as 1.9 percent to 90.50 rupees on Thursday in a Mumbai market that was down 0.1 percent at noon (0630 GMT). The stock is down about 38 percent so far this year.

The company plans to build a new facility for the HDFC Bank data centre that would be ready in two years, the statement said.

($1=46.2 rupees)

