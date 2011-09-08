MUMBAI, Sept 8 Reliance Communications
, India's No 2 mobile phone carrier by subscribers,
said on Thursday it received an order worth 14 billion rupees
($303 million) for building and maintaining a data center for
HDFC Bank .
The contract with HDFC Bank, the country's No. 3 lender, is
for 15 years, Reliance Communications said in a statement.
Reliance Communications shares rose as much as 1.9 percent to
90.50 rupees on Thursday in a Mumbai market that was
down 0.1 percent at noon (0630 GMT). The stock is down about 38
percent so far this year.
The company plans to build a new facility for the HDFC Bank
data centre that would be ready in two years, the statement
said.
($1=46.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)