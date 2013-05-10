Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI May 10 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers, said it repaid a $500 million loan on the due date on Friday.
Reliance Communications, which is scheduled to release its earnings later in the day, said it had taken the loan in 2007 from a group of international banks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)