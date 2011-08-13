(Adds details, comments)

* Net profit 1.57 bln rupees VS 2 bln rupees consensus

* Revenue falls 3 pct

* Exec says expects planned tower deal to cut debt by almost half

By Devidutta Tripathy and Aniruddha Basu

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Aug 13 India's Reliance Communications reported a sharper-than-forecast 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, its eighth straight quarter of profit drop, as the country's No. 2 mobile carrier by subscribers struggles with high debt.

Saddled with more than $7 billion of net debt, Reliance has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to raise funds. It said in late May it had received several buyout offers for its tower infrastructure arm, but is yet to seal a deal.

"It is high time Reliance Communications monetised the tower assets to reduce debt," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, strategist at SMC Global Securities.

"But this is a buyers' market. If a deal happens, terms will be more and more favourable for the buyer," he said, referring to the uncertainty in world markets and that there were other Indian companies looking to sell telecoms tower businesses.

Syed Safawi, Reliance Comm's head of wireless business, said the suitors were doing "due diligence" on the tower unit and was optimistic that a deal will go through.

"Our estimate is...the debt burden should come down by almost half because of this one transaction," he said in a phone interview. Reliance Comm had net debt of 319.75 billion rupees ($7.1 billion) at the end of June, he said.

An agreement to spin off the tower arm Reliance Infratel into a venture with India's GTL Infrastructure fell apart last year, dealing an unexpected blow to Reliance Comm.

Prospects for Indian mobile carriers have improved after firms including the market leader Bharti Airtel recently increased call prices -- the first such increase in at least two years -- after a vicious price war in the 15-player market had strained their profits.

Reliance Comm -- which had aggressively cut prices and gave away free call minutes to lure customers when the price war began in the second half of 2009 -- has also increased prices in a phased manner in most of its telecom zones, Safawi said.

Companies including Reliance Comm have recently rolled out high-speed third-generation (3G) networks and are betting on take-up of the premium services to boost margins. Reliance Comm, which spent $1.9 billion in an auction last year for 3G radio airwaves, had 2 million 3G customers at the end of June.

Shares in Reliance Comm, valued at about $3.8 billion, have lost about 42 percent this year, compared with an 18 percent fall in the main index. By comparison, Bharti shares are up more than 8 percent this year, while those in No.4 cellular carrier Idea Cellular have gained more than a third.

Q1 PROFIT DROPS

Reliance Comm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.57 billion rupees ($35 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, from 2.50 billion rupees reported a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.3 percent to 49.40 billion rupees.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had on average expected net profit of 2 billion rupees on revenue of 54.32 billion rupees for the Mumbai-based firm, whose 143 million mobile subscribers account for nearly 17 percent of the world's second-biggest and the fastest-growing mobile market.

A unit of Reliance Comm and three group executives are among those charged by federal police in their investigation into a massive telecoms licensing scandal, which a state auditor said may have cost the exchequer up to $39 billion in lost revenue.

All accused in the telecoms case have denied any wrongdoing. Reliance Comm has said the police charges have no impact on its businesses and operations. ($1=45.3 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aniruddha Basu; editing by Patrick Graham)