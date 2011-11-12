BRIEF-MTS announces departure of CEO Orey Gillian
* MTS announces the departure of Orey Gillian, the company's ceo
MUMBAI Nov 12 Debt-laden Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications reported on Saturday a 43.5 percent fall in consolidated quarterly profit, its ninth straight quarter of lower profit.
Reliance Comm, India's second biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said consolidated net profit after adjustment of share of minority interest and associates fell to 2.52 billion rupees ($50.4 million) in the second quarter of its fiscal year, ending in September, from 4.46 billion rupees reported a year earlier. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced on Monday the first of several crucial legal hurdles that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.
NEW YORK, Feb 5 With Americans' attention more finely tuned to the political climate under U.S. President Donald Trump, brands that dove headfirst into that conversation generated the most reaction from viewers during Sunday's Super Bowl.