NEW DELHI Aug 13 India's Reliance Communications reported a sharper-than-forecast 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, its eighth straight quarter of profit drop, as the country's No. 2 mobile carrier by subscribers struggles with its bruising debt load.

Reliance Comm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.57 billion rupees ($35 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, from 2.50 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had on average expected net profit of 2 billion rupees for the Mumbai-based firm that had more than 143 million mobile subscribers at end-June. ($1=45.3 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aniruddha Basu)