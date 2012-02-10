NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Reliance Communications reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit -- its 10th straight quarter of declining profit -- as the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers struggles with its heavy debt load.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.86 billion rupees ($38 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December from 4.80 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll of brokerages had, on average, expected net profit of 1.95 billion rupees for the company, which had more than 150 million mobile customers as of December. ($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aradhana Aravindan)