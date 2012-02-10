NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Reliance
Communications reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly
profit -- its 10th straight quarter of declining profit -- as
the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator by
subscribers struggles with its heavy debt load.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.86 billion rupees
($38 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December from
4.80 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll of brokerages had, on average,
expected net profit of 1.95 billion rupees for the company,
which had more than 150 million mobile customers as of December.
($1=49.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson,
Aradhana Aravindan)