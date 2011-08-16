NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's Reliance Communications expects to see the full impact of recent call price increases in two quarters, Syed Safawi, head of the company's wireless business, told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.

Reliance Comm, India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier, said on Saturday it had increased call prices in most of its telecoms zones by about a fifth, in line with its rivals.

Companies including Indian mobile market leader Bharti Airtel have increased call prices for the first time in at least two years after a price war and heavy payout for spectrum strained their profits.

Debt-laden Reliance Comm on Saturday reported a sharper-than-expected 37 percent fall in June-quarter profit, its eighth straight quarter of profit decline. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)