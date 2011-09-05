NEW DELHI, Sept 5 Reliance Communications , India's second-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said it will restructure its wireless business over the next 30 days in a move to increase its competitiveness.

Reliance Comm said in a statement that it would discontinue with its current structure with three regional heads, and would name a new chief operating officer and create a "leaner and flatter" structure. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)