MUMBAI Aug 14 Reliance Communications Ltd posted a 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher rates for voice calls.

The Mumbai-based telecom services provider increased voice call rates by about a fifth earlier this year. It also hiked the base tariff for voice calls.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported consolidated net profit of 1.32 billion rupees in the June quarter, compared to 1.08 billion rupees last year.

