NEW DELHI, July 18 Reliance Communications , India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers, has cut the price of third-generation data services by half, Gurdeep Singh, head of the company's mobile business, said on Thursday.

Only about 5 percent of India's 850 million mobile users have subscribed to 3G services, which are estimated to account for 3 percent of mobile revenue of telecommunication carriers.

Uptake of the premium Internet services has been slower than expected as a majority of mobile subscribers mostly use phones to make calls and also partly due to the high pricing of such services. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)