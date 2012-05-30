May 30 Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest telecoms carrier by subscribers, on Wednesday named Gurdeep Singh as the chief executive of its mobile services business.

Singh previously worked as the chief operating officer of seventh-ranked carrier Aircel, which is majority owned by Malaysia's Maxis.

Reliance Communications' former mobile business head Syed Safawi left the company in February after his contract ended.

The mobile business unit accounted for 62 percent of Reliance Communications' revenue for the quarter ended March. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)