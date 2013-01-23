NEW DELHI Jan 23 Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd's net debt rose to 373.61 billion rupees ($6.94 billion) at the end of December from 367.23 billion rupees at end-September, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Reliance Communications' monthly average revenue per user rose 17 percent sequentially to 119 rupees in its fiscal third quarter ended December, while minutes of usage per user grew 15 percent sequentially to 271, Gurdeep Singh, chief executive of the company's wireless business, said.

Earlier on Wednesday Reliance Communications reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)