Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI May 2 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's fourth-biggest cellular carrier by customers, reported a higher-than-expected 48.5 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago-period that had been aided by one-off gains, even as carriers are benefiting from lower competition and higher call prices.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.56 billion rupees ($26 million) for its fourth quarter ended March 31, from 3.03 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
That compared with analysts' average estimate of 2.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill and Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)