By Prashant Mehra
| MUMBAI, June 5
MUMBAI, June 5 Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's
Reliance Industries is piling up cash even as its
profits shrink, fuelling investor disquiet over a tumbling share
price and lack of clear vision at a company that was once
India's most valuable.
Reliance generates up to $1 billion in free cash every
quarter and held $13.8 billion at end-March, far more than it
can put to work under existing investment plans or through an
ongoing share buyback programme.
"Earlier, investors gave them the benefit of doubt that cash
was being deployed in high-margin businesses, but people are
questioning that now," said Michiel van Voorst, a portfolio
manager for Asia-Pacific Equities at Robeco Hong Kong. Those
questions are likely to get an airing at the company's annual
shareholder's meeting on Thursday.
Reliance has cooled in its hunt for acquisitions in North
American shale gas as U.S. natural gas prices NG-W-HH have
plunged. At home, investment in its gas blocks has stalled as
output slows and it battles the government over gas pricing.
The company has so far acquired less than a quarter of the
$2.1 billion of shares it plans to buy back from investors, even
as it raises debt to take advantage of low borrowing costs.
Reliance makes much of its plans to spend $12 billion over
the next few years to boost capacity at its petrochemicals plant
and refinery complex, the world's largest, in western India.
However, such projects are typically funded about 70 percent
from debt, which leaves plenty of low-yielding cash left over.
Last year, Ambani outlined a big drive into consumer-focused
businesses, looking to take advantage of rising spending power
in Asia's third-largest economy. The problem for investors is
that the retail business is loss-making even after six years and
Reliance is spending billions to get into a fiercely competitive
and unpredictable telecoms sector, with returns a distant and
uncertain prospect.
"I think most investors feel Reliance should concentrate and
not go everywhere, not diversify in every direction," said Taina
Erajuuri, portfolio manager at FIM India in Helsinki. "They've
been burning cash on some investments, which I'm not happy
(about)," added Erajuuri, who has sold her Reliance shares in
the past year.
FALLING RETURNS
Reliance is widely credited with having one of the savviest
treasury operations in corporate India. As returns have dwindled
from core businesses, the proportion of profits from its
treasury has surged, accounting for as much as 42 percent in the
March quarter, roughly triple the share until a year ago.
Return on capital slipped to 11.4 percent in January-March
from 13.8 percent two years ago. While the slowdown in its
energy businesses contributed to that decline, treasury gains
also weigh on returns.
Its cash pile is about three times what it was two years
ago, following the $7.2 billion sale last year of 30 percent in
some of its oil and gas blocks to BP Plc.
The bulk of Reliance's cash, held in bank deposits,
corporate debt and government securities, has an estimated
return of 9-11 percent. The interest cost on its long-term
borrowings is 6-8 percent, giving it treasury gains of around 3
percentage points.
The cash hoard has not deterred Reliance from raising more
debt. Last month, it raised $2 billion in a 13-year loan, taking
its debt raisings in the last four months to nearly $4 billion
and increasing its gross debt to $15.4 billion. It is seeking
another $1 billion loan for capital spending, sources told
Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.
"They're generating more profit from cash than from
exploration, and almost equal to gains from refining," said S.P.
Tulsian, an independent market strategist in Mumbai. "Even if
these returns are good, is it a comfortable situation?"
END OF GROWTH CYCLE?
At this week's AGM, Ambani could face questions on the
gradually weakening performance in the company's core energy
businesses, and on the lack of profits from its push into
consumer-focused businesses.
Its retail business continues to lose money and, despite
1,300 stores, the company is nowhere close to the scale it aimed
for at the time of its launch. Reliance is also spending heavily
on telecoms and in January invested in India's TV18 media group.
Investors complain Reliance is looking to bet its future,
and its cash, on newer businesses that have long gestation
periods, and may see returns flow only after 4-5 years.
They are voting with their feet.
Reliance shares fell by a third last year. The stock trades
near a 3-year low and its market value has sunk to below $41
billion, dumping Ambani from the top of Asia's rich-list. Tata
Consultancy Services, part of arch-rival Tata Group,
has unseated it as India's most valuable listed company.
Sluggish global growth and a tough regulatory and investment
climate at home mean many Indian firms such as Coal India
, Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Infosys
have shunned deals and now sit on mounting cash.
Reliance's cash-pile is not far short of much larger global
energy majors such as Shell with $15 billion, Chevron
with $18.8 billion and Exxon Mobil with $21.8
billion. Apple Inc has a record $110 billion in cash.
"Globally, you're seeing many oil and gas companies giving
very high dividends. But that also means admitting they have
come to the end of a high growth cycle," said Robeco's van
Voorst. "I don't know if Reliance is willing to admit that."
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian
Geoghegan)