* Possible charges include lower penalty payments for
Reliance
* CBI also probing possible rig-sharing deals favourable to
Reliance
* CBI mulling one or more cases against firm
* Inquiry in final stages, case to be registered "very soon"
MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's federal investigative
agency is considering filing a case against Reliance Industries
over alleged favored treatment for its operations of
gas blocks in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, the Mint
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The federal auditor has criticised Reliance Industries and
the government over development of a key natural gas field in
the KG basin, saying in a report this month that Reliance was
allowed to violate terms of its production sharing contract.
The Mint report said the CBI is probing whether penalties
for failing to meet commitments were reduced, if state-run firms
were forced into rig-sharing arrangements favourable to Reliance
and whether officials favoured the firm in allowing it to raise
capital expenditure for the KG block.
Reliance, India's most valuable listed company, is
controlled by Mukesh Ambani, the world's ninth richest man with
a net worth of $27 billion, according to Forbes.
Its shares appeared to be unaffected by the report on
Tuesday, rising 0.9 percent. But the stock has fallen more than
21 percent this year as investors have worried about slowing gas
output.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to name
officials at the country's upstream regulator and the petroleum
ministry in the case, the newspaper said, citing officials at
the federal agency who declined to be named.
Reliance Industries said earlier this month there was no
evidence to suggest that costs in development of the country's
key natural gas field in the KG basin were overstated, denying
the federal auditor's report.
A Reliance Industries spokesman in Mumbai and a spokeswoman
for the CBI, India's federal investigative authority, declined
to comment on the newspaper report when reached by Reuters on
Tuesday.
"The preliminary inquiry against RIL and others is in final
stages and very soon a case will be registered," one of the
officials at the investigative agency told the Mint newspaper,
referring to Reliance Industries.
The offshore KG basin was expected to contribute up to
one-quarter the gas supply for India, but lower-than-expected
output has left the energy-hungry nation more dependent on
expensive, imported LNG to fuel power and fertiliser plants.
In May, India's upstream regulator said Reliance
was producing 48 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day of
gas) from its main D6 block in the KG basin off India's east
coast, lower than the 60 mscmd it produced a year earlier, and
far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.
Earlier this year, Reliance sold a 30 percent stake in 22
oil and gas blocks, some in the KG basin, to BP in a $7.2
billion deal, in a deal expected to boost output from the
deepwater blocks with BP's expertise in the area.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Henry Foy; Editing by Jui
Chakravorty)