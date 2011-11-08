Nov 8 India's Reliance Infrastructure on Tuesday said consolidated net profit for the fiscal second quarter rose 0.4 percent on flat sales, but beat market expectations.

The Mumbai-based firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported net profit of 3.62 billion rupees ($73.7 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 3.60 billion rupees a year ago.

Net profit for the quarter was estimated at 3.3 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter were 32.60 billion rupees against 32.43 billion rupees a year previously.

($1 = 49.105 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)