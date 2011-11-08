Nov 8 India's Reliance Infrastructure
on Tuesday said consolidated net profit for the fiscal second
quarter rose 0.4 percent on flat sales, but beat market
expectations.
The Mumbai-based firm, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, reported net profit of 3.62 billion rupees ($73.7
million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit
of 3.60 billion rupees a year ago.
Net profit for the quarter was estimated at 3.3 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales for the quarter were 32.60 billion rupees against
32.43 billion rupees a year previously.
($1 = 49.105 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)