MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian utility Reliance Power , controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said on Friday it has received approval from the central bank for overseas borrowings worth $2.2 billion for a large power project in central India.

Reliance is building a 3,960 megawatt power plant at Sasan at a cost of 195 billion rupees ($3.99 billion).

It has already tied up funds worth $1.1 billion from Chinese banks, and another $917 million from the U.S. EXIM bank, the company said in a statement. ($1=48.9 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)