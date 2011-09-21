MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's Reliance Retail is confident of growing same-store sales by 20 percent in the current fiscal year, as it continues to see steady consumer spending, Bijou Kurien, president and chief executive officer for its lifestyle segment, said on Wednesday.

Reliance Retail, a unit of India's largest listed firm Reliance Industries , currently operates around 1,000 stores across value and lifestyle segments, and earlier this month opened its first cash-and-carry store.

"We are confident of achieving 20 percent same-store sales growth across our formats in the current fiscal, despite the current market conditions," Kurien told reporters, adding that rising inflation and higher interest rates have not slowed spending in its value retail and electronics segments. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)