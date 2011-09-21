MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's Reliance Retail is
confident of growing same-store sales by 20 percent in the
current fiscal year, as it continues to see steady consumer
spending, Bijou Kurien, president and chief executive officer
for its lifestyle segment, said on Wednesday.
Reliance Retail, a unit of India's largest listed firm
Reliance Industries , currently operates around 1,000
stores across value and lifestyle segments, and earlier this
month opened its first cash-and-carry store.
"We are confident of achieving 20 percent same-store sales
growth across our formats in the current fiscal, despite the
current market conditions," Kurien told reporters, adding that
rising inflation and higher interest rates have not slowed
spending in its value retail and electronics segments.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose)