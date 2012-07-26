* Q2 EPS $1.44 vs est $1.42
* Q2 sales up 8 pct at $2.21 bln
July 26 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more
metal, and forecast a third-quarter profit that lagged
estimates.
The company, which buys metal from manufacturers and
processes it for specific industry needs, expects to earn $1.15
to $1.25 per share for the third quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.32 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect economic uncertainty to persist through the third
quarter, which is seasonally softer from a demand perspective
even under normal circumstances," Chief Executive David Hannah
said in a statement.
Net earnings rose 10 percent to $108.8 million, or $1.44 per
share, the Los Angeles-based company said.
Reliance Steel said sales rose 8 percent to $2.21 billion.
Sales volume rose 10 percent.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share on
revenue of $2.25 billion.
Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $47.37 on the New
York Stock exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)