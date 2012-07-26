* Q2 EPS $1.44 vs est $1.42

* Q2 sales up 8 pct at $2.21 bln

July 26 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more metal, and forecast a third-quarter profit that lagged estimates.

The company, which buys metal from manufacturers and processes it for specific industry needs, expects to earn $1.15 to $1.25 per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect economic uncertainty to persist through the third quarter, which is seasonally softer from a demand perspective even under normal circumstances," Chief Executive David Hannah said in a statement.

Net earnings rose 10 percent to $108.8 million, or $1.44 per share, the Los Angeles-based company said.

Reliance Steel said sales rose 8 percent to $2.21 billion.

Sales volume rose 10 percent.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $47.37 on the New York Stock exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)