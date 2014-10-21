SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH Oct 21 Europe's largest media group, Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to acquire Relias Learning from buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, in what is the company's biggest push yet into educational software.

Bertelsmann said in a statement that the price was in the "mid-hundreds of millions" of dollars. Two people familiar with the deal, who were not authorized to disclose details publicly, said Bertelsmann would pay around $540 million.

Cary, North Carolina-based Relias generates revenue by selling subscription software to companies that train workers, mostly in the healthcare sector. More than 4,000 organizations use the software, which has trained about 2 million people.

Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL and co-owns book publisher Penguin Random House, said in March that it would devote a significant amount of the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) it had earmarked for acquisitions into the education sector. Relias is Bertelsmann's biggest acquisition in the United States since it took over Random House in 1998.

Bertelsmann chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe said in the statement that the deal "is a major step on the way to making the education business a third mainstay of business for Bertelsmann alongside media and services."

Vista, a private equity firm focused on software, combined two previous educational companies it had purchased, Silverchair Learning Systems and Essential Learning, to form Relias in 2012 as a 15-person operation in a North Carolina strip mall. It recruited CEO Jim Triandiflou, who turned around the company. Relias now has 250 employees and plans to hire up to 400.

The sale of Relias comes as other private equity firms have sought to capitalize on the high valuations of companies in the professional educational sector.

Earlier this year, for example, Berkshire Partners LLC sold Skillsoft Ltd, an education software provider, to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP for $2.3 billion. Subsequently, Skillsoft acquired human resources solutions company SumTotal Systems LLC from Vista

Credit Suisse advised Vista on the deal. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)