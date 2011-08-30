NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian financial services provider Religare Enterprises is open to partnering global banks for its foray into banking in India, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Indian central bank on Monday unveiled draft guidelines for issuing new banking licences that limit foreign shareholding in start-up banks to 49 percent for the first five years and allows no one foreign owner to hold more than 5 percent.

"We are open to have discussion with global banks or financial services institutions who want to enter into market like India and Religare has the option whether they can participate at the bank or they can have broader partnership with Religare as a whole," Sachindra Nath told Reuters. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)