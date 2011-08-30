NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian financial services
provider Religare Enterprises is open to partnering
global banks for its foray into banking in India, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The Indian central bank on Monday unveiled draft guidelines
for issuing new banking licences that limit foreign shareholding
in start-up banks to 49 percent for the first five years and
allows no one foreign owner to hold more than 5 percent.
"We are open to have discussion with global banks or
financial services institutions who want to enter into market
like India and Religare has the option whether they can
participate at the bank or they can have broader partnership
with Religare as a whole," Sachindra Nath told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)