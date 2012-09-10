MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's Religare Finvest, a unit of Religare Enterprises Ltd, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.22 million) through a public bond sale, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The company will raise funds through 36-month and one-day bonds, 60-month bonds, as well as 70 and 72 month bonds.

Factoring in the frequency of interest payments and the category of investors, the effective yield would range from 12.25 percent to 12.6184 percent across the debt offerings, the term sheet indicated.

The issue, which has an "AA-minus" rating from CARE and ICRA, opens on Sept. 14 and closes on Sept. 27, the document showed.

A.K Capital Services Ltd, Axis Bank, JM Financial Institutional Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital & Religare Capital Markets Limited are the lead managers of the issue. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)