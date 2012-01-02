* Investment through compulsory convertible preference
Jan 2 Indian financial services company
Religare Enterprises said private-equity firm Jacob
Ballas would invest 2 billion rupees ($38 million) in its
non-banking financial unit to help expand its business.
Jacob Ballas will invest in Religare Finvest in the form of
compulsory convertible preference shares, Religare said in a
statement on Monday.
Religare Finvest, a non-banking financial company, provides
debt capital to micro, small and medium enterprises. As of
Sept. 30, 2011, it had loaned 113.8 billion rupees to more than
25,000 companies.
Private-equity fund Avigo Capital had invested 1.5 billion
rupees in Religare Finvest in November last year.
($1=53.1 Indian rupees)
