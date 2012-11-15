* Meeting in Ghana, world's most religious country
* Uphill battle seen against power of preachers, imams
* Superstition, belief in witches, also targeted
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Nov 15 African Humanists -- atheists,
secularists and freethinkers -- gather next week in Ghana, one
of the world's most religious countries, to look at ways to
promote an "Enlightenment" they argue is vital to bring their
continent into the modern age.
But despite stirrings of dissent over the power of preachers
and imams, they recognise they have an uphill battle to convince
ordinary people to question faiths -- Christianity and Islam --
brought to Africa by missionaries and conquerors.
Just as difficult, they say, is the fight against
traditional African beliefs often supported by new "churches"
like sorcery which lead to the killings of children and albinos
accused of being witches.
"At a time when the dark and destructive forces of religious
fundamentalism and superstition are ravaging the continent, the
Ghana conference is a sign of light, hope and renewal," said
prominent Nigerian humanist campaigner Leo Igwe.
Ghana's newly formed Humanist Association, host of the
three-day gathering in Accra from November 23-25, said that just
the announcement that it is being held has encouraged closet
atheists to "come out" and sign up.
"We do not wish to eradicate religion from our culture but
to show there are alternative ways of viewing the world and that
asking questions and following the evidence is essential if we
are to develop as a nation," an association statement said.
What is needed, Igwe told Reuters, is a process like the
18th century Enlightenment in Europe which loosened the grip of
religion and churches on the popular mind and eventually all but
removed their power to dictate to governments.
With its overwhelming religiosity and adherence to
superstition like witchcraft, he notes, Africa also figures at
the tail-end of United Nations indexes on development and heads
those on poverty and early death.
Roy Brown, chief delegate to the United Nations in Geneva of
the global humanist grouping IHEU, said a recent international
survey by a Swiss-based network on religious belief showed just
what free-thinkers in Africa are up against.
Africa, it found, was the most devout region with 89 percent
of people surveyed saying they were religious, against only 59
percent in the world at large. In Ghana, the total was 96
percent, and in Nigeria 93 percent.
In heavily urbanised South Africa the rate has dropped, from
85 percent in 2005 to 64 percent this year, the survey
indicated. But in West Africa -- where wealthy, U.S.-based
evangelical churches have made strong inroads -- the rate was
rising.
MEMORY OF NKRUMAH
These churches, with "hell-fire" preachers, have all but
eliminated the memory of secular African independence leaders of
the 1960s, like Ghana's own Kwame Nkrumah who once said humanist
principles defined "the African personality."
"Fear created the gods, and fear preserves them," declared
Nkrumah, ousted in a 1966 coup after six years in power.
The Ghanaian association has itself set out its own concept
of what humanists -- whose worldview is based on human
cooperation, reason and rationalism, and rejects belief in
deities and the supernatural -- are up against.
"Believing in the existence of a god is inculcated from
childhood through family, community, church and school," it
said. Questioning the truth of religion was discouraged by fear
of social ostracism and other consequences.
"It can mean difficulty finding work, developing one's
business, making friends and finding romantic relationships,"
the association said. People who refused to go to church or
mosque were often cast out by their families.
"The common perception is that if you do not believe in the
existence of a god you must either be worshipping the devil or
be an immoral person, not to be trusted," it said.
Igwe says that in large parts of the continent, the media
are hostile and often pillory freethinkers, especially when they
argue for the human rights of marginalised groups like gays and
lesbians, also excoriated by religious and government leaders.
"So often, people who break away from blind faith believe
they are alone," he told Reuters. "That is one reason why we
have to organise and speak out loudly and let people know there
are many others who think like them."
(Reported by Robert Evans, editing by Paul Casciato)