By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON Nov 8 A former oil executive and critic
of corporate excess is expected to be named on Friday as the
next Archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the world's 80
million Anglicans.
Justin Welby, the Bishop of Durham, is widely tipped in
British media to succeed Rowan Williams, capping a meteoric rise
up the Church of England hierarchy since quitting the business
world and being ordained in 1992.
He has been at Durham for less than a year.
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said the name
would be announced on Friday.
The appointment will follow weeks of speculation that the
nominating body assigned to elect the future spiritual leader of
the Church of England was split over whether to choose a
reformer or a safe pair of hands to maintain the status quo.
Williams has said his successor will need "the constitution
of an ox and the skin of a rhinoceros".
The handover takes place at a time when the Church is at a
crossroads, with traditionalists and reformers pitted against
each other over the issues of same-sex marriage and senior women
clergy.
Welby, who is seen as more conservative than the liberal
Williams, is widely reported to be against gay marriage but in
favour of the ordination of women bishops.
He went to the same elite school, Eton College, as Cameron,
London mayor Boris Johnson and Princes William and Harry,
The bespectacled father-of-five suffered a tragedy in 1983,
when his daughter was killed in a car accident, an event he
described as a "dark time" which brought him and his wife closer
to God.
Christina Rees, a religious commentator and a member of the
General Synod, the church's governing body, said Welby was
well-equipped for the position of archbishop.
"He's known to be a visionary and a strategic leader, he is
prepared to take risks, extremely astute," Rees told BBC radio.
Welby has drawn on his financial expertise gained in the oil
industry, in which he worked for Enterprise Oil and French
company Elf Aquitaine. Since joining the Church, he has served
on a government panel investigating banking standards after the
Libor interbank interest rate scandal.
Speaking at a conference in Zurich last month, Welby
criticised banks as being "exponents of anarchy" and said they
should become more socially useful following the financial
crisis of recent years.
"Finance can move from being the wreckage of a
hubris-induced disaster, to retrieving its basic purpose of
enabling human society to flourish effectively," he said then.
As the new archbishop, Welby would earn about 74,000 pounds
($120,000) a year. He would have lodgings in the Old Palace in
Canterbury, southeast England, and the historic riverside
Lambeth Palace in London.
His tenure would last until retirement at 70 or until he
decides to move on.