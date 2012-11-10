LONDON Nov 10 Gamblers who made money betting
on the identity of the next spiritual head of the Anglican
church should donate their winnings, the newly-nominated
Archbiship of Canterbury said.
"Thought in the night, those who made money betting on me
give it to their local church! I suspect it was less than papers
suggest," Justin Welby, 56, a former oil executive who was named
the next leader of the world's 80 million Anglicans on Friday,
wrote on Twitter.
Bookmakers said they suspended betting on Welby getting the
job earlier in the week after a sudden flurry of bets.
While there had been intense speculation over whether the
church would choose a reformer or a safe pair of hands, Welby,
who is against gay marriage but favours the ordination of women
as bishops, had emerged as the clear favourite.
He explained later: "It's a very strange feeling when you
find yourself having odds quoted on you at a bookie.
"Generally speaking I am not a horse, I think that's a
really important point to get across."
Bookmaker Ladbrokes said it had donated 1,000 pounds to
Canterbury Cathedral following the comments by Welby, who will
become the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury after incumbent Rowan
Williams retires in December.