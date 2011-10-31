FRANKFURT Oct 31 Catholics are more likely
support government intervention in the economy than Protestants
and also have a stronger preference for sharing wealth equally,
a European Central Bank study said.
The research paper also said Max Weber's theories about the
Protestant work ethic were supported by the results of the study
and that they apply more widely than thought, including in the
choice of political institutions and in explaining income
inequality.
"We do find Protestant municipalities to exhibit clearly
higher income inequality," the study by Christoph Batzen and
Frank Betz said.
"Relative to Roman Catholicism, Reformed Protestantism has
curbed preferences for redistribution and for government
intervention in the economy," it said, and added the impact of
religion on income was not as significant.
Moreover, the research paper found that Weber's work better
explains economic development than that of Karl Marx, the father
of socialism, who saw culture reflecting the economic order, the
research paper found.
"Religion is not just, as Karl Marx would have us believe,
'People's Opium', but can, by its own force, significantly
change people's preferences, both self-regarding and social
ones," the ECB study said.
Weber, in his seminal work 'The Protestant Ethic and the
Spirit of Capitalism', published in 1904, said that Protestants
are more likely to regard hard work as a way to salvation and
that it encouraged accumulation of wealth.
The research paper, published on the ECB's Internet site
over the weekend, but not officially endorsed by it, comes on
the heels of a Vatican paper which called for sweeping reforms
of the world economy and the creation of an ethical, global
authority to regulate financial markets.
The Vatican's Justice and Peace department said last week
the financial downturn had revealed behaviours like
"selfishness, collective greed and hoarding of goods on a great
scale," adding that world economics needed an "ethic of
solidarity" among rich and poor nations.
The ECB study was based on data from Swiss cantons of
Fribourg and Vaud, the former Catholic and the latter
Protestant.
(For a copy of the study, titled 'Marx vs. Weber: Does
religion affect politics and the economy', click on:
here)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Casciato)